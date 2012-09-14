The Standard Hotel Is Selling Prints Of Its Disgusting New Ad Campaign For $2,000

A detail from The Standard’s new campaign.

Photo: Buzzfeed

The super-trendy Standard Hotel chain’s new ad campaign, hand-picked by owner Andre Balazs, has met with almost universal disgust.The ads feature a woman dribbling into another woman’s coffee (at right), a man burying his head in a diner’s sweater, and most bizarrely, a woman urinating on the rug of a hotel room.



Individual prints are on sale for $2,000 each at the gift shops of the five hotel properties, as well as at the online gift shop.

Balazs explained to the New York Times that he wanted to “bring a degree of sophistication” to the hotels. The photos are by artist Erwin Wurm, and come from two of his most recent series, “One-Minute Sculptures,” and “How to be Politically Incorrect.”

Photo: Buzzfeed

The intent of the work is to explore the boundaries of personal and private space.The Standard Hotel brand has long prided itself in its “expect the unexpected” attitude. Guests often remember the hotel for its huge windows, which invite voyeurs.

The ads are aimed only at people that would “get it.”

“Hate them! They’re awful!” a not traditionally squeamish competitor exclaimed.

Here’s the ad with the woman peeing on the floor.

Photo: The Standard

