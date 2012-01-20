Stand-Up to Sitcom: Comedians Who Got Their Own Shows, For Better Or Worse

It seemed like the perfect combination: Sarah Silverman's ironic, awkward humour and Comedy Central. But after only three short seasons, 'The Sarah Silverman Program' was cancelled. Even though it was a good show!

In fact, Silverman was even nominated for an Emmy for the role. But when it reportedly came down to a disagreement over the show's budget, 'The Sarah Silverman Program' was kaput.

But don't weep for Silverman, NBC has just greenlit a new pilot for the comedian that should air come this fall. Let's hope the Peacock network will let Silverman continue to give a sarcastic, ironic take on all things race, religion and bigotry.

And considering NBC's track record with ratings, let's hope they give the show the time to really shine.