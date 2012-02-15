Stand-Up Meetings Will Make Your Team A Lot More Productive

The “stand-up meeting,” which is also called the “morning roll-call” takes away all the chairs and is a significantly shorter meeting aimed at updating everyone on the ins-and-outs of the company.

It’s almost like a “status update,” Jason Yip says in his blog post and its just as effective as the longer, boring, groan-inducing meetings.

Rachel Emma Silverman at the WSJ reports:

Stand-up meetings are part of a fast-moving tech culture in which sitting has become synonymous with sloth. The object is to eliminate long-winded confabs where participants pontificate, play Angry Birds on their mobile phones or tune out.

The meeting typically lasts for five minutes and the “more uncomfortable, really, the better,” so feel free to remove the tables as well.

One company in Florida actually had the speaker hold a 10-pound medicine ball to refrain them from talking too long, writes Daniel Roth at the LinkedIn blog. In other words, “go on too long and your arms remind you to shut up.”

More than a decade ago, Allen Bluedorn, a professor at the University of Missouri, conducted a study on stand up meetings and concluded that they were about 34 per cent shorter than sit-down meetings, yet produced the same solutions.

In order for stand up meetings to be short and effective, every detail that takes up extra time should be eliminated. For example, there’s no need to waste time on figuring out who the speaker is, so, instead, make the last person to arrive the speaker, then continue around the circle.

“It doesn’t matter if it is clockwise or counter-clockwise. What does matter is that the team runs the meeting, not the facilitator or manager,” Yin says.

Don’t Miss: 7 big changes workplaces are making to stay competitive >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.