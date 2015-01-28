Stand-In Australian Captain Steve Smith Took Home Three Awards At The Allan Border Medal Ceremony

Australian captain Steve Smith grabs a hat-trick. Photo: Getty Images

Australian cricket captain Steve Smith last night won the Allan Border Medal, the Test Player of the Year award and the One Day International (ODI) Player of the Year award, capping off an incredible season for the Sydney-born batsman.

Smith seized 243 total votes to wrestle the top prize away from teammates David Warner (175 votes) and Mitchell Johnson (126 votes).

He narrowly beat out Warner for Test Player of the Year and knocked off Aaron Finch to collect the ODI award.

“I thought I would be up there but I certainly didn’t think I’d be collecting the one day, the Test and the AB Medal,” Smith said during his acceptance speech.

“I’ve joined a pretty illustrious group of players that have come before me. I used to sit back as a kid and watch the Allan Border Medal and see some of my childhood stars appearing on the TV receiving these awards. To have received one now, it’s a pretty amazing feeling to be honest.”

The 25-year-old superstar has been building momentum throughout 2014, achieving astonishing scores (chalking up centuries in four consecutive Tests) and breaking records set by the illustrious Don Bradman (most runs – 769 – scored by an individual in a series against India).

In mid-December, Smith was named Australia’s new vice-captain and after Michael Clarke was injured, he was appointed stand-in skipper against India. During the Boxing Day Test match against India, Smith scored his 1,000th run for the 2014 calendar year.

Sean Abbott, the bowler involved in the Phillip Hughes tragedy that occurred late last year, also achieved recognition, honoured as the Bradman Young Cricketer of the Year.

First awarded in 2000, the Allan Border Medal was named after the former Australian captain and recognises the most outstanding Australian cricketer of the past season as voted by his peers, the media and umpires.

Votes are cast after each game on a 3–2–1 basis, with a weighting applied to give both One Day International and Test players an equal chance of winning the award.

Here are some photos of Smith taking home the award.

Steve Smith jumps up to accept his award at the Allan Border Medal ceremony. Photo: Getty Images

Steve Smith following his acceptance speech at the Allan Border Medal ceremony. Photo: Getty Images

Steve Smith with all his medals at the Allan Border Medal ceremony. Photo: Getty Images

Steve Smith during the One Day International match between Australia and India at Sydney Cricket Ground on January 26, 2015.

