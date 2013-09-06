The Guy Who Just Beat Andy Murray Has An Insane Backyard

US Open semifinalist Stan Wawrinka might not be a household name, but he has made more than $US7 million in winnings during his career and is currently ranked in the top 10.

Judging by this picture that he posted back in June, he’s putting that money to good use at his home in St. Barthelemy, Switzerland.

That’s a regulation grass court on the edge of a vineyard.

Nice (via @BryanAGraham):

