Stan Van Gundy On The Lakers: 'The Most Ridiculous Firing In The History Of The NBA'

Tony Manfred

Dwight Howard’s old coach Stan Van Gundy has spoken out about the Lakers firing Mike Brown.

From Brian K. Schmitz of the Orlando Sentinel:

Photo: @MagicInsider

Despite the hyperbole, the firing is pretty mysterious.

Brown was trying to teach a brand new offensive system to a brand new roster. No matter how good the players are, it takes a lot of time to build team chemistry.

Even the Lebron-era Miami Heat took the better part of two years to figure out how to play together.

Five games and 10 days is not enough time to build a team.

