Stan has scored the Australian broadcast rights to Wimbledon and the French Open, days after announcing its new sports package

Every match of Wimbledon and Roland-Garros will be streamed on Stan in 2021.

The two grand slams are scheduled for May, June, and July, with the men’s and women’s finals expected to be also aired by Nine on free-to-air television.

The deal comes just days after Nine-owned Stan also secured the broadcast rights to Rugby Australia games.

Just days after scoring the rights to Australian rugby, Stan has announced another major sports deal.

The Nine-owned streaming service has managed to secure the broadcast rights to both Wimbledon and the French Open for 2021.

“Today’s announcement sees us secure two of the world’s great tennis tournaments and gives us the flexibility to develop the right mix of games which will appear on free-to-air television while ensuring all games are available to Stan Sport subscribers live and ad-free on Stan,” Nine CEO Hugh Marks said.

As part of the deal, Stan will stream every single match of the two grand slams, with Nine expected to also broadcast the men’s and women’s finals on free-to-air television. Players are scheduled to take to the clay courts at Roland Garros between May 17 and June 6, while Wimbledon is expected to start on June 28 and run until 11 July.

“Expanding our live streaming offer, sports fans can look forward to full coverage of both tournaments live and on-demand, ad-free on Stan from 2021,” Stan CEO Mike Sneesby said.

Much like the rugby,the new deal marks another changing of the guard, with both Seven and Foxtel having held various claims to Wimbledon over the last decade. As competition heats up between streaming services, the new focus on sports for Stan is seen as a way to differentiate itself from overseas giants like Netflix and Amazon Prime.

French Tennis Federation President Bernard Giudicelli said the deal, relatively unique in Australian broadcasting, would help promote the grand slams to an even larger audience.

“We are very happy to have signed this agreement with Nine. The multiple viewing platforms they offer will only increase the renown of Roland-Garros Down Under, where tennis fans boast a real passion for the game,” he said.

Considering Stan’s sports package hadn’t even been announced last week, it’s quickly amassing a stable of sports events. While Stan hasn’t announced any other sports rights deals, a spokesperson told Business Insider Australia to expect more on the horizon.

The ball’s in its court.

