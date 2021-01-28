Stan's sports package will cost $10 a month on top of an existing subscription

Stan has announced its sport add-on will cost $10 on top of an existing subscription.

Stan Sport will feature plenty of rugby at launch, and will also broadcast Wimbledon and the French Open.

“For the first time in Rugby’s history, fans can experience the game from its grassroots all the way to the international level,” said Stan CEO Mike Sneesby.

Streaming service Stan has revealed that its sport add-on package, which includes Super Rugby, the French Open and Wimbledon, will cost $10 a month on top of an existing Stan subscription.

The streaming service is leaning heavily on its rugby bona fides ahead of the Stan Sport launch, after its parent company Nine Entertainment Co snatched the rights to the sport from Foxtel, which had long presided over a decline in viewership.

Stan subscribers can ‘pre-activate’ the sports add-on, and will get a 30-day trial when it officially launches.

After its launch, Stan Sport subscribers will be able to watch the Super Rugby AU, Super Rugby Aotearoa and Trans-Tasman tournament, as well as “every kick” of the Rugby Championship, Bledisloe Cup, Shute Shield, Hospital Cup, Currie Cup and New Zealand’s National Provincial Championship, plus Super W, Wallabies and Wallaroos test matches and SANZAAR Union home tests.

Stan Sport will also provide access to “an extensive library of classic Wallabies and Super Rugby matches”.

“As Rugby kicks off with Stan Sport, Stan will continue to deliver Australians the highest quality productions whilst maintaining great value for money,” said Stan CEO Mike Sneesby. “For the first time in Rugby’s history, fans can experience the game from its grassroots all the way to the international level, allowing a whole new generation of Australians to connect with the sport.”

In November, it was announced that Stan Sport would stream Wimbledon and the French Open.

“Today’s announcement sees us secure two of the world’s great tennis tournaments and gives us the flexibility to develop the right mix of games which will appear on free-to-air television while ensuring all games are available to Stan Sport subscribers live and ad-free on Stan,” then-Nine CEO Hugh Marks said at the time.

Stan is owned by Nine Entertainment Co, the publisher of Business Insider Australia.

