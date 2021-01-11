Stan original series ‘Bump’ is the streaming service’s biggest ever premiere, and it has already been renewed for a second season

The cast of ‘Bump’.

Stan’s new original series “Bump” has become its biggest ever premiere, after being released on New Year’s Day.

The series follows high school student Oly who has a surprise baby and the complications that ensue for the two families.

Following its success, “Bump” has been renewed for a second season.

It’s been a bumper start to the year for Stan.

“Stan Original Series Bump has really resonated with Stan’s audience; with the show delivering record-breaking streaming numbers,” Stan’s Chief Content Officer Nick Forward said in a statement. “The 10-part drama is raw, honest, heartbreaking, thoughtful, funny and fresh – and something I think Australian’s have really connected with.”

The series stars Nathalie Morris as Oly and “Love My Way”‘s Claudia Karvan as her mother Angie. It’s set in contemporary inner Sydney and was also filmed during the coronavirus pandemic.

After a positive reception, “Bump” has been confirmed for a second season. It’s a boost for the local screen industry and strengthens Stan’s decision to ramp up its slate of Australian originals.

Back in August, Stan announced its plan to release 30 originals a year for the next five years in its biggest commitment to locally produced content so far. These include “Gold” starring Zac Efron and “The Tourist”, a massive coproduction with the BBC.

“Gold” follows two drifters travelling through the outback who stumble across a massive gold nugget. They create a plan to protect and excavate their bounty, with one man leaving to secure the necessary equipment and the other staying and enduring a harsh desert climate, preying wolves and intruders.

“The Tourist” is about a man who, after losing his memory, goes on a quest to find out the secrets of his identity before those who are trying to kill him catch up with him.

Filming of “The Tourist” will take place in South Australia this year, with the project employing more than 270 cast and crew members along with 850 extras. Production is set to generate more than $25 million in expenditure in Australia.

“Securing ‘The Tourist’ is a real coup for South Australia – not only will it create hundreds of local jobs, it will put South Australia’s remarkable landscape on show right around the world,” South Australian Premier Marshall said in a statement back in December.

“The Tourist will inject an estimated $12.1 million into our local economy and provide opportunities to showcase the skills of our local crew here in SA.”

