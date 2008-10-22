Stan O'Neal Ambushed By Bill O'Reilly

Last night Fox News loudmouth Bill O’Reilly sent reporters to ambush former Merrill Lynch CEO Stan O’Neal as he left his Park Avenue apartment. O’Neal stays calm and doesn’t say a word, of course. But O’Reilly is promising to hunt down Wall Street CEO’s “one by one.”



“Hopefully the lack of drama won’t deter O’Reilly hooligans from camping outside Dick Fuld’s house in Greenwich or bumrushing Jimmy Cayne at his weekly bridge game,” Cityfile remarks.

What are the odds that Dick Fuld punches out the Fox reporter who heckles him?





