Check Out The Site Stan Lee, The Game And Brett Ratner Are Using To Quietly Crowdsource Their Next Projects

If you try to sell Brett Ratner a movie script — or if you try to cold-pitch Stan Lee a genius comic book character — chances are you’re going to hear crickets.



But Ratner and Lee are going to ordinary people for inspiration — they’re just doing it by crowdsourcing ideas through a site called Talenthouse.

The site allows fashion labels, record companies and moviemakers to put up glorified classified ads, then sit back and wait for people to compete for assignments.

And you might be surprised by the big-name creatives using — albeit quietly — the Talenthouse community’s input.

