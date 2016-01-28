Stan just took it to Netflix and signed a huge deal with Showtime

Picture: Showtime

Australian streaming service Stan has announced that it has signed a long-term, exclusive licensing agreement with Showtime.

The deal kicks off this week and includes the exclusive Australian rights to all future Showtime series as well as many of their existing titles to Stan.

Showtime’s newest show, Billions, premiered this week in Australia on Stan, with the first episode also screening on Channel 9, following its debut in the US. The highly anticipated Twin Peaks return will also premiere exclusively on Stan in 2017.

Existing shows coming to the service include House of Lies, The Affair, Weeds, Penny Dreadful, Ray Donovan, Dexter and Californication.

In addition to Showtime content, Stan will also have access to content from Showtime’s parent company CBS, with several shows coming to the service, including Madam Secretary, Limitless, Elementary, Scorpion, Under the Dome, Extant, Beauty and the Beast and Reign. Every episode of every Star Trek television series will also be available on Stan.

Mike Sneesby, Stan CEO, said in a statement that: “The deal with SHOWTIME rounds out an amazing first year for Stan, with over 1.5 million Australians having used the service across almost 700,000 subscriptions since our launch on Australia Day 2015.”

Currently Foxtel and Channel 10 have the rights to a number of Showtime shows, and will continue to feature them until their existing contracts expire. From there, all Showtime shows will exclusively feature on Stan, a huge move in the Australian TV market.

The Showtime deal gives premium content for Stan to fight against Netflix’s Originals and Presto’s HBO shows.

Disclaimer: Stan is co-funded by Fairfax Media, which owns Allure Media, publisher of Business Insider Australia.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.