Stan just announced it will make most of its shows available to download

Australian Netflix competitor Stan just announced it will be making the “majority” of its content available for download and offline viewing from next month.

Stan owns the exclusive rights to a range of high-profile TV shows in Australia, having edged out Netflix in rights battles for hits like Sherlock, Breaking Bad, Billions, and the forthcoming reprisal of the legendary mystery show Twin Peaks.

Subscribers would be able to download available shows and movies via the Stan app on both iOS and Android devices from next month, the company said.

The move answers Netflix’s announcement late last year that it was making selected content available for download. Stan says the “majority” of its content will be available to download and watch offline.

The streaming service also announced three original Australian programming offerings today, including a second series of the award-winning Wolf Creek.

It’s also the new home of The Cartoon Network so shows like Adventure Time, Regular Show and Ben 10 are now available to watch.

Stan also now has 4K resolution for iOS. Android will get the 4K update in April.

Stan is part-owned by Fairfax Media, which owns Allure, Business Insider Australia’s publishing company.

