Stan is following Netflix in making its own content and is producing a 'Wolf Creek' series

John Jarratt. Joosep Martinson/Getty Images

Local player Stan is following global streaming media giant Netflix in producing its own content.

The Nine and Fairfax Media joint venture has commissioned “Wolf Creek”, a series based on the hit big-screen Australian thriller. It goes into production today.

And Stan this week starts streaming its first original series, Australian comedy “No Activity”.

The latest content will be scarier. “Wolf Creek”, a six-part psychological thriller, reunites the film’s creator Greg McLean and lead actor John Jarratt to give audiences a new take on the legend of Mick Taylor.

At first the pattern is similar to the film with Mick Taylor terrorising an American tourist family. But the tables are turned when 19-year-old Eve survives the massacre and embarks on a campaign of revenge.

Australian Lucy Fry, known for “Vampire Academy”, will star in the lead role of Eve.

Nick Forward, Stan’s content and product director, said: “Wolf Creek is a truly world-class production featuring international-calibre talent and helmed by two of Australia’s finest directors, Greg McLean and Tony Tilse. We can’t wait to bring this new Stan original series exclusively to our subscribers next year.”

The series will be shot in the South Australian outback.

Netflix, which launched in Australia in March, has made a name with its original content including “Orange Is the New Black” and “House of Cards”.

The US giant says the future is original content.

Stan is reported to be close to 400,000 gross subscribers. However, Netflix is reported to have hit 968,000 subscriptions.

(Disclosure: Business Insider is published by Allure Media which is 100% owned by Fairfax Media.)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.