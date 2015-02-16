Stan is considering creating a 'Wolf Creek' spin off for Australian streamers

Wolf Creek. Image: IMDB.

Australian streaming service Stan is considering creating its own content with a number of ideas currently being thrown around.

SMH reported the first is a a spin-off series of the Wolf Creek horror movie which starred actor John Jarratt as serial killer Mick Taylor and was the story of a man who captured and tortured backpackers in the Australian outback.

The second project currently being considered is a political drama called Enemies of the State and is based on former Australian High Court Justice Lionel Murphy.

According to SMH if the two series are approved they would be filmed this year.

Stan, the $100 million joint venture project between Nine Entertainment and Fairfax Media, launched this year with Breaking Bad spin-off Better Call Saul as a major part of its extensive content library. But it’s looking for original Australian content to localise the mix.

Competition in the Australian content streaming market is intensifying with US giant Netflix launching Down Under in March.

Netflix commissioned 13 one-hour episodes of Australian film-maker Baz Luhrmann’s new drama called “The Get Down” which is set in 1970s New York. Original content has been a big draw card for Netflix which also produces House of Cards.

Disclosure: Fairfax Media owns Allure Media, publisher of Business Insider Australia.

