Stan is beefing up its original content to more than 30 productions a year for the next five years

Stan is increasing its range of original content.

The Aussie streaming service announced plans for more than 30 productions a year over the next five years.

The new range of content includes the series’ ‘Bump’ and ‘Eden’, as well as the docuseries ‘After The Night’.

The streaming platform plans to drive up its locally and internationally produced Stan Original TV series and films to more than 30 productions a year over the next five years – its biggest commitment to locally produced content so far.

This bigger slate of content includes investments and co-productions with international partners such as Hollywood studios and major international networks, which expands the global reach and relevance of Stan Originals.

Stan’s parent company Nine will also be focusing its own production capabilities to boost this original content.

Stan CEO, Mike Sneesby, said in a statement that the company “continues to experience significant growth”.

“As part of our strategy to bring the world’s best content to Australians, we will shift greater investment into Stan Original productions through our local and international partnerships,” he said.

“This strategy is further bolstered by Nine’s production capabilities as we maximise the efficiency of our content investment across the group’s market leading television platforms.”

With the production of these films, Stan will also continue its relationships with state and national screen organisations. These include initiatives like the Stan and Film Victoria Development Fund and the Screen Queensland and Stan Premium Drama Development Fund.

Among Stan’s original content is the eight-part, hour-long original drama series ‘Eden’, which explores the lives of locals after the disappearance of a young woman. The series comes from the creators of ‘Miss Fisher’s Murder Mysteries’ and ‘Skins’, and stars Keiynan Lonsdale from ‘The Flash’ along with Sophie Wilde and BeBe Bettencourt.

Production has started on the new series ‘Bump’, starring Claudia Karvan, about a high achieving teenage girl who has a surprise baby. Plus, a new true crime docuseries called ‘After The Night’ will be released about one of Australia’s deadliest serial killers, Eric Edgar Cooke.

Stan’s announcement comes after Netflix revealed it is developing a new film about Australian Jessica Watson, who became the youngest person to sail solo and unassisted around the globe at just 16 years old.

Disclosure: Business Insider Australia is operated by Pedestrian Group, a subsidiary of Nine Entertainment Co.

