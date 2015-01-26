Stan, Australia's Newest Netflix Competitor, Has Opened For Business

Better Call Saul will be on Stan first in Australia. Picture: Sony

Stan, Australia’s newest media streaming service, quietly launched today, the Australia Day public Holiday.

The platform from the $100 million Fairfax Media and Nine Entertainment joint venture is offering a 30 free trial and then $10 a month for a full subscription.

The free service will take in the February 9 launch of Better Call Saul, the Breaking Bad spin-off Stan has locked up exclusively in Australia.

Better Call Saul is a prequel and follows the life of the character Saul Goodman, the bent lawyer to crystal meth cook Walter White.

Other content includes Masters of Sex, Hannibal, Ray Donovan, Californication, The Good Wife, Sherlock, Call the Midwife, Top Gear and Doctor Who.

Local competitor Quickflix says it’s great to have another player in the market place helping to educate consumers.

“Quickflix has a good proposition and is differentiated through its streaming service being available on more devices and offering latest release pay per view in addition to subscription,” says Stephen Langsford.

Netflix, the giant US media streaming service, is launching in Australia in March.

