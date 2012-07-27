What It's Like Inside Stamped, The Hot NY Startup Justin Bieber, Ryan Seacrest and Ellen DeGeneres Just Invested In

Photo: Daniel Goodman / Business Insider
Robby Stein and his team haven’t slept in days. They’ve been pulling all-nighters preparing to launch a second version of their mobile app, Stamped, which went live this morning.Stamped is an app that lets you list all of your favourite things, from books, to movies, to songs and restaurants. You can follow others on Stamped, see what their favourite things are, and get recommendations for new places and experiences to try.
Stein has a star-studded list of investors backing Stamped. Justin Bieber, Ryan Seacrest, Ellen DeGeneres, Eric Schmidt, ShoeDazzle’s Brian Lee, Pandora CTO Tom Conrad, Columbia Records and The New York Times have all contributed to Stamped’s $3 million financing.
We stopped by to see the Stamped team at work. Here’s what’s going on in the NYC headquarters.
The entrance is marked with a specially commissioned rubber stamp from Casey Rubber Stamps in New York City.
Everyone works in one main room. It's a 10-person team, five of whom are former Googlers. The three co-founders, Robby Stein, Kevin Palms, and Bart Stein, among everyone else.
Liz Walton is Stamped's Marketing Manager. She has been with the company for 3 months, coming from the Digital Team of the large PR agency Weber Shandwick. She enjoys the smaller startup environment where each person can make a larger contribution.
They are big on visualising their projects. This board maps out the entire sign up process experience.
A former Googler, Paul Eastlund heads up Engineering at Stamped. He was working on Maps at Google, but he likes being at Stamped where he has the chance to build something from the ground up.
The map on the wall is stamped with significant locations in the company's history. One marks the apartment the co-founders share and another shows where their first office was in the Flat Iron District.
