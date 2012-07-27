What It's Like Inside Stamped, The Hot NY Startup Justin Bieber, Ryan Seacrest and Ellen DeGeneres Just Invested In

Photo: Daniel Goodman / Business Insider

Robby Stein and his team haven’t slept in days. They’ve been pulling all-nighters preparing to launch a second version of their mobile app, Stamped, which went live this morning.Stamped is an app that lets you list all of your favourite things, from books, to movies, to songs and restaurants. You can follow others on Stamped, see what their favourite things are, and get recommendations for new places and experiences to try.



Stein has a star-studded list of investors backing Stamped. Justin Bieber, Ryan Seacrest, Ellen DeGeneres, Eric Schmidt, ShoeDazzle’s Brian Lee, Pandora CTO Tom Conrad, Columbia Records and The New York Times have all contributed to Stamped’s $3 million financing.

We stopped by to see the Stamped team at work. Here’s what’s going on in the NYC headquarters.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.