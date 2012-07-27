Introducing Stamped 2.0, The Wishlist App That Hollywood Celebs Are Obsessed With

Photo: eBay
Earlier today we introduced you to Stamped, a refreshed app that aims to change the way you keep track of your favourite things.The new version works similarly to Twitter, and is an awesome place to keep all of your favourite things, from restaurants to books, movies, and music.
Alyson Shontell spoke with the developers and she observes, “stamped creates personalised guides for users based on their interests and their friends’ recommendations. It pulls together lists of books, restaurants, movies and songs for users to try based on suggestions from trusted people and publishers. The New York Times, for example, will be putting all of its Best Sellers on Stamped as book recommendations.”
Keep reading to take a look at the app and start collecting your favourite digital things.
Here is an example of suggested music. Remember the more you use the app the better the suggestions will be.
