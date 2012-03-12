Stamped Founders And Others Burgled At The Hyatt During SXSW

Robby and Bart Stein cofounded mobile app Stamped last year.

Today we grabbed lunch with Robby and Bart Stein. The pair of ex-Googlers (same last name, no relation) founded Stamped last year.Stamped is a mobile app that’s like a more social Yelp. Users can rate places and things and share reviews with friends.



Last night while staying at The Hyatt in Austin, the Steins came home to find their room robbed. Other rooms on their floor were robbed too.

The Steins showed us a picture of a busted in door that looked like it had been pried open with a crow bar. Their belongings were ransacked; the burglar stole everything from sunglasses to computers.

The Hyatt doesn’t have cameras in its hall, so it has no way to track down the thief. But after complaining to the hotel, the Stamped founders were able to nab a complete refund.

