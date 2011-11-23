Stamp A Review On Everything You Like And Hate With This Google-Backed App

Photo: Rosanna Mignacca via Flickr

Stamped, an app backed by Google Ventures and Bain Capital, launched today so you can share everything you love and hate with friends.It was founded by ex-Googlers Bart and Robby Stein along with Kevin Palms.



“Review sites are cluttered with recommendations from people you don’t know and don’t care about. We’re focused on quality – only the people you trust recommending only what they truly like best,” says CEO Robby Stein. “Stamped is a simple, fast way to filter out the noise.”

Users can easily scroll through friends’ reviews and then take action. Stamped is integrated with OpenTable, Amazon, iTunes and Fangango so users can immediately go do what their friends recommend.

Making Yelp more social seems to be a common app theme right now. Before the Stamped news passed our desk, we were writing about another app that is launching today, Fondu. Fondu lets users write 175 character reviews of bars and restaurants and share them with friends.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.