Stalker Threatened Alec Baldwin With 'Massive Destructive War' If He Refused Marriage

A French-Canadian actress accused of stalking Alec Baldwin bombarded him with emails telling him that she wanted to become his wife and that if he refused she would start a “massive destructive war.”



Genevieve Sabourin, 40, sent Mr Baldwin up to 10 emails a day in which she veered between affectionate and threatening.

In new documents submitted to a Manhattan court on Thursday the 30 Rock star revealed the lengths to which Sabourin allegedly harassed him.

The document, written by Mr Baldwin, says that on March 20 this year he received 10 emails from Sabourin. He says that one email was titled ‘Defcon 1’ and stated that Sabourin planned to start a “massive destructive war”.

Mr Baldwin wrote: “The defendant sent me another email saying…she had saved money and was coming to New York to see me. She also said she would find me no matter what it cost her. She said that I could call the FBI and have her put in jail or I could call and speak to her.”

Mr Baldwin said that he received 12 emails from Sabourin between April 2 and April 5. He says one email said that the actress, from Montreal, said she was “excited about creating Genevieve Baldwin”.

Sabourin was arrested earlier this year after travelling to Mr Baldwin’s Manhattan home just days after turning up at his holiday home in the Hamptons. She had also turned up unannounced at events Mr Baldwin was taking part in, he says.

Mr Baldwin met Sabourin in 2002 on the set of his movie The Adventures of Pluto Nash. He took her to dinner eight years later, he says simply to give her career advice.

However Sabourin’s lawyers claim that he later accompanied her back to her hotel. Her lawyer Maurice Sercarz said she was not stalking him. “She wanted to determine, face to face, whether her amorous feelings for Mr. Baldwin were shared by him.” he told a previous court hearing.

Sabourin is charged with 23 counts of harassment and one count of stalking. She will appear in court again next month.

