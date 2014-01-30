There's A Stalin Museum In Sochi -- And It Contains The Creepiest Wax Figure Ever

Tony Manfred

Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin put Sochi on the map by making it the preeminent vacation spot for the USSR’s elite sin the mid-20th century.

77 years after he built a summer house there, Sochi now sells tickets to tour the Stalin Villa on the Grounds of the Green Grove Spa, according to Reuters.

It’s strange, given his status as a ruthless despot. For a small price you can see his pool, billiards room, and untouched chess set.

The creepiest part, by far, is this grinning Stalin wax figure that’s propped up behind a desk.

Joseph stalin wax figureREUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

That is terrifying:

Stalin wax figureREUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

Behind a desk:

Stalin wax figure deskREUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

The exterior is green:

Stalin sochi houseREUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Stalin villaREUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

Stalin’s chess set:

Stalin chess setREUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

Stalin’s pool:

Stalin poolREUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tagged In

sportspage-us