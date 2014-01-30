There's A Stalin Museum In Sochi -- And It Contains The Creepiest Wax Figure Ever

Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin put Sochi on the map by making it the preeminent vacation spot for the USSR’s elite sin the mid-20th century.
77 years after he built a summer house there, Sochi now sells tickets to tour the Stalin Villa on the Grounds of the Green Grove Spa, according to Reuters.
It’s strange, given his status as a ruthless despot. For a small price you can see his pool, billiards room, and untouched chess set.
The creepiest part, by far, is this grinning Stalin wax figure that’s propped up behind a desk.
That is terrifying:
Behind a desk:
The exterior is green:
Stalin’s chess set:
Stalin’s pool:
