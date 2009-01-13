Staking Out The Great White Defendant

Life imitates art.



From Bonfire of the Vanities:

The noise of the bullhorn and the bellows of rage rose up 10 stories from Park Avenue in the heat of June — 10 stories! — nothing to it! — they can almost reach up! — until the bedlam below seemed to be part of the air he breathed. The bullhorn bellowed his name! The hard C in McCoy cut through the roar of the mob and soared up above the vast sprawl of hatred below. He edged over to the library window and risked looking down. Suppose they see me!

Just something on our mind on this Madoff Monday.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.