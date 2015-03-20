Some MacBook Pro owners are complaining about a strange issue that's leaving their laptop screens stained

Some Retina MacBook Pro owners are complaining that the anti-reflective coating on the screens of their laptop is wearing off, leaving the screen appearing stained.

The blog MacRumors compiled a lengthy report detailing the complaints on Thursday. The issue is said to be affecting MacBook Pro models sold between June 2012 and present. We’ve reached out to Apple for comment and more information about the issue, and will update this story accordingly when we hear back.

There are a few reasons the coating on certain MacBook Pro models seems to be wearing off, according to complains in the Apple Support Communities and MacRumor’s report. The problem seems to occur after users have cleaned the screen with third-party solutions or water, or after the keys have pressed against the screen when the laptop was closed.

Aggravated Apple customers have created a website called “Staingate” to promote awareness about the issue. The website claims it has compiled a database of 580 users affected by the issue, and the problem can occur up to seven months following a purchase. Staingate.org also posted a gallery featuring tons of photos that show what happened to the MacBook screens of users impacted by the reported issue.

There’s also a petition on Change.org urging Apple to replace or fix all affected MacBooks free of charge. The petition currently has 335 supporters.

Some users have complained about the “Staingate” problem on Twitter too:

@thetruevivian i literally cleaned so hard the anti-glare coat off my screen came off FML

— catherine (@_catherinezheng) February 1, 2015

just found out the horrible Macbook pro retina stain screen flaw, is more widespread to millions of units than just my own.

— Obleo A. Beck (@oab) March 19, 2015

Users have reportedly received mixed responses from Apple, according to MacRumors. Some owners that are covered under a limited warranty or Apple Care were able to get their computers fixed for free, while others have been told that such damage isn’t covered.

It’s unclear exactly how large the problem is — back in September, some iPhone 6 Plus owners reported that their phones were bending after being stored in their pants pocket for extended periods of time. Apple, however, said that very few users actually complained about the issue despite the hype it generated online.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.