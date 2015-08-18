Staggering growth in furniture e-commerce propels Wayfair's earning

Online home furnishings retailer Wayfair posted strong second quarter earnings last week.

Net revenue from merchandise sales topped $US490 million, an increase of 66% year-over-year compared to the same quarter a year ago.

The number of people who have purchased something from Wayfair in the past twelve months increased 54% to 4 million in the second quarter.

The staggering growth of the overall furniture e-commerce industry has helped propel companies like Wayfair.

Wayfair’s CEO Niraj Shah said during that earnings call that the company’s growth streak is indeed a result of “the market opportunity, and rapidly changing and favourable dynamics of how customers purchase home goods.”

This year, we estimate Americans will spend $US32 billion on furniture, surpassing electronics as the third-largest e-commerce category in the US.

