15 Staggering Facts About Thanksgiving Spending

Madeleine Scinto
thanksgiving

Photo: Reclamation Revolution on flickr

We’re not far from celebrating one of the greatest holidays of the year: Thanksgiving.Amazing American foods such as turkey, cranberry sauce, sweet potato fries, rich pumpkin pie, and alcohol (that’s a food, right?) make it all the more worthwhile.

We’ve rounded up some holiday facts that are sure to surprise you.

Last year online shoppers spent more than $400 million on Thanksgiving day.

Source: The National Retail Federation

The average American will eat $17 worth (or 16 lbs) of turkey this year.

Source: National Turkey Federation

Nearly 25 per cent of Americans say they aren't travelling for Thanksgiving this year because they can't afford it.

Source: CouponCabin.com Survey

Grocery shoppers will spend more than $141 million on pumpkins.

Source: University of Illinois, Extension, Horticulture School

Techies will spend at least 5 per cent more on some name brand electronics if they get them after Thanksgiving weekend.

Source: Consumer Reports Study

travellers will get the best airfare deals on Thanksgiving day.

Source: SmartMoney.com

But Americans will spend more on the last Saturday before Christmas than on Black Friday.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Thanksgiving season airline tickets shot up $30 more this year than last year.

Source: Airfarewatchdog.com

Americans will fork over $15 billion to the turkey farming industry in 2011.

Source: National Turkey Federation

Peas at this year's Thanksgiving meal will cost 16 per cent more than last year.

Source: American Farm Bureau Federation

travellers should expect better discounts on the Monday after Thanksgiving (Cyber Monday) than on Black Friday.

Source: The National Retail Federation

Americans have doubled how much turkey they purchase in the past 30 years.

Sources: National Turkey Federation.

Consumers will pay record amounts for gas during Thanksgiving weekend this year compared to all the Thanksgiving weekends on record.

Source: The Los Angeles Times

Consumers will spend 7.5 times more for one pound of tofurkey than they will on one pound of regular turkey.

Source: Turtle Island Foods

On average, Americans spent 25 per cent more per person in 2008 compared to 2010 during Thanksgiving week.

Source: Gallup

Now it's time for your feast ...

