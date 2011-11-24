15 Staggering Facts About Thanksgiving Spending

Photo: Reclamation Revolution on flickr
We’re not far from celebrating one of the greatest holidays of the year: Thanksgiving.Amazing American foods such as turkey, cranberry sauce, sweet potato fries, rich pumpkin pie, and alcohol (that’s a food, right?) make it all the more worthwhile.
We’ve rounded up some holiday facts that are sure to surprise you.
Nearly 25 per cent of Americans say they aren't travelling for Thanksgiving this year because they can't afford it.
Techies will spend at least 5 per cent more on some name brand electronics if they get them after Thanksgiving weekend.
travellers should expect better discounts on the Monday after Thanksgiving (Cyber Monday) than on Black Friday.
Consumers will pay record amounts for gas during Thanksgiving weekend this year compared to all the Thanksgiving weekends on record.
Consumers will spend 7.5 times more for one pound of tofurkey than they will on one pound of regular turkey.
On average, Americans spent 25 per cent more per person in 2008 compared to 2010 during Thanksgiving week.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.