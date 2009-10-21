Stagehand At Carnegie Hall Makes Ridiculous $500k

You want to get outraged over pay? Check out how much you can make if you get the job as top stagehand at non-profit performance centre Carnegie Hall. Dennis O’Connel gets over $400k a year in salary, plus another $100k a year in bonuses in deferred comp, bring home more than half a million dollars.



His assistants all make over $400,000 a year. The full tax return is below (via Bloomberg and Walter Olson)

2008-131923626-0511b966-9



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.