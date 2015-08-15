A security firm found a 'severe problem' with Google's fix for that titanic Android bug

Cyber-security firm Exodus said on Thursday that the security update released by Google to fix the Stagefright bug wasn’t enough to fully fix the issue.

Google and Samsung recently rolled out security updates on August 6 to protect a few of their latest flagship devices.

Here are the devices that got patched:

Google’s Nexus 5 and Nexus 6 smartphones.

Samsung Galaxy Note 4

Samsung Galaxy S6

Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge

Samsung Galaxy S6 Active

Samsung Galaxy S5

Samsung Galaxy S5 Active

In Exodus’ statement on its findings, they said the following: “Around July 31st, Exodus Intelligence security researcher Jordan Gruskovnjak noticed that there seemed to be a severe problem with the proposed patch. As the code was not yet shipped to Android devices, we had no ability to verify this authoritatively.”

They went on to say that once it did ship to these Android devices, and found that big problem was still there.

Security researcher Jordan Gruskovnjak of Exodus apparently notified Google on August 7 about the insufficient patch. Which means the Stagefright bug is still a risk to nearly a billion Android devices.

But there hasn’t been any word from Google.

Tech Insider has also reached out to Google about whether or not a new patch to bolster the first patch is in the works and if it will be released before the next monthly security update. We haven’t heard back yet, and will update this story once we do.

There’s no specific mention in the Exodus report of Samsung’s own security update and whether or not it was more successful at fully patching up the Stagefright bug than Google’s update.

Even if the security update rolled out by Google and Samsung were perfect, only a few of the companies’ flagship devices received it, like Google’s Nexus 5 and 6, and Sasmung’s Galaxy S6 and S6 Edge. That still leaves a vast majority of Android devices at risk from the Stagefright bug.

