This guy imitated Kanye and crashed the People's Choice Awards, then got the boot from Sharon Osbourne

Don’t mess with the women of CBS’s “The Talk.”

On the People’s Choice Awards on Wednesday night, “The Talk” won for Favourite Daytime TV Hosting Team. As creator and host Sara Gilbert was making her acceptance speech, a seemingly random man suddenly appeared on stage and grabbed the microphone — pulling a Kanye West from the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards.

First on the case was host Sheryl Underwood. “Uh uh, uh uh, uh uh,” she said to the stage-crasher with her finger waving in the air. Then, host Sharon Osbourne got involved, pushing the man out of the way and finishing off with a swift kick to his backside.

“Yeezy jumped over the Jumpman,” the crasher said as he was being pushed off the stage, a reference to Kanye’s “Facts.”

Osbourne later flipped him the middle finger and said, “Get the f–k off my stage.”

According to Vulture, the man took the stage to promote a new album, “Islah,” from Louisiana rapper Kevin Gates.

In the end, he mostly promoted that the women of “The Talk” are not pushed around. And no one crashes a stage like Kanye West, so everyone should stop trying.

