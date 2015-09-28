Stage backdrop collapses on Carly Fiorina at campaign event

The stage setup reportedly collapsed on top of former Hewlett-Packard CEO Carly Fiorina at a San Antonio, Texas, event on Sunday.

Fiorina, a 2016 presidential candidate, was speaking at a women’s business reception when the curtains behind her fell. Texas Tribune reporter Patrick Svitek captured the moment on Twitter:

And the stage just collapsed on @CarlyFiorina in San Antonio. Everyone appears OK. pic.twitter.com/PFzWtui4ks

— Patrick Svitek (@PatrickSvitek) September 27, 2015

A local NBC affiliate also posted video of the incident:

According to reporters present, no one was hurt and Fiorina continued taking questions. Business Insider reached out to her campaign for comment.

View more tweets from the scene below:

.@CarlyFiorina returns to taking questions after curtains fall on her and others on stage in San Antonio.

— Patrick Svitek (@PatrickSvitek) September 27, 2015

“Trump!” someone yells out after the curtains fall. “Trump, Hillary — it could’ve been lots of people,” @CarlyFiorina replies.

— Patrick Svitek (@PatrickSvitek) September 27, 2015

Update: everyone is ok after stage backdrop fell at Carly Fiorina Event. She is now talking questions @NBCDFW

— Julie Fine (@JulieFineNBC5) September 27, 2015

After the curtain collapses and almost hit Fiorina on the head at event in TX, the show goes on pic.twitter.com/rcRfmyGKm2

— Jordyn Phelps (@JordynPhelps) September 27, 2015

