Stage backdrop collapses on Carly Fiorina at campaign event

The stage setup reportedly collapsed on top of former Hewlett-Packard CEO Carly Fiorina at a San Antonio, Texas, event on Sunday.
Fiorina, a 2016 presidential candidate, was speaking at a women’s business reception when the curtains behind her fell. Texas Tribune reporter Patrick Svitek captured the moment on Twitter:
And the stage just collapsed on @CarlyFiorina in San Antonio. Everyone appears OK. pic.twitter.com/PFzWtui4ks
— Patrick Svitek (@PatrickSvitek) September 27, 2015
A local NBC affiliate also posted video of the incident:
According to reporters present, no one was hurt and Fiorina continued taking questions. Business Insider reached out to her campaign for comment.
View more tweets from the scene below:
.@CarlyFiorina returns to taking questions after curtains fall on her and others on stage in San Antonio.
— Patrick Svitek (@PatrickSvitek) September 27, 2015
“Trump!” someone yells out after the curtains fall. “Trump, Hillary — it could’ve been lots of people,” @CarlyFiorina replies.
— Patrick Svitek (@PatrickSvitek) September 27, 2015
Update: everyone is ok after stage backdrop fell at Carly Fiorina Event. She is now talking questions @NBCDFW
— Julie Fine (@JulieFineNBC5) September 27, 2015
After the curtain collapses and almost hit Fiorina on the head at event in TX, the show goes on pic.twitter.com/rcRfmyGKm2
— Jordyn Phelps (@JordynPhelps) September 27, 2015
