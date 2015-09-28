Stage backdrop collapses on Carly Fiorina at campaign event

Colin Campbell

The stage setup reportedly collapsed on top of former Hewlett-Packard CEO Carly Fiorina at a San Antonio, Texas, event on Sunday.

Fiorina, a 2016 presidential candidate, was speaking at a women’s business reception when the curtains behind her fell. Texas Tribune reporter Patrick Svitek captured the moment on Twitter:

And the stage just collapsed on @CarlyFiorina in San Antonio. Everyone appears OK. pic.twitter.com/PFzWtui4ks
— Patrick Svitek (@PatrickSvitek) September 27, 2015

A local NBC affiliate also posted video of the incident:

According to reporters present, no one was hurt and Fiorina continued taking questions. Business Insider reached out to her campaign for comment. 

View more tweets from the scene below:

