Becoming a pro gamer just got easier -- you can now take the UK's first eSports degree

PA Gamer at Swedish eSports festival Dreamhack.

Becoming a pro gamer just got easier.

Staffordshire University will become the first university in the UK to launch a degree in eSports in September 2018 — and it is looking for students right now.

The university, based in Stoke-on-Trent, has published a description of the course and asked those interested to attend its next open day on June 10.

Staffordshire University said the three-year degree will enable students to get under the skin of eSports, from hosting and promoting gaming events, to learning about the culture and fan bases of gaming.

Here’s how the three years will look:

Year one: An introduction to eSports and the business behind gaming events.

An introduction to eSports and the business behind gaming events. Year two: Students will be asked to develop and deliver a “team-based eSports event.”

Students will be asked to develop and deliver a “team-based eSports event.” Year three: Undergraduates will create a “large-scale” commercial eSports event from start to finish, while also creating a business plan for an eSports company.

Staffordshire said a “focus on employability” is at the core of the course, as it aims to guarantee students a slice of a market worth $US500 million (£388 million), according to Deloitte.

The Esports BA (Hons) degree will also offer six £2,000 ($US2,600) scholarship opportunities to help fund a competitive career in game playing.

Staffordshire said it is “considered to be one of the largest and best games universities in the UK.” Its other courses include Computer Games Development, Games Studies, and Computer Games Animation.

The eSports degree has already secured political support. Former culture minister Ed Vaizey tweeted his approval.

.@StaffsUni is introducing the UK’s first eSports degree to commence in 2018. Fantastic

— Ed Vaizey (@edvaizey) May 30, 2017

NOW WATCH: We took an intense yoga lesson from a WWE legend



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.