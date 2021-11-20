Staff shortages have hit business owners hard at a hugely popular vacation spot in the UK — even as tourists flock back

Devon, a popular tourist destination in South West England, is suffering from a severe shortage of staff in stores, cafes, and restaurants. A recent survey showed that 58% of businesses in the area are struggling to fill open roles. Aerial view over Exeter city centre and Exeter Cathedral, Exeter, Devon, England. Getty Images Survey: BDO’s Rethinking the Economy , August 2021.

When I went on vacation to Devon, I noticed lots of hiring posters in shop windows. Some of the stores, such as the optician chain below, were looking for people with no previous experience. Hiring poster in shop window in Exeter, Devon. Kate Duffy/Insider

Big brands, such as Clarks shoe shop based in Exeter, were advertising for various jobs and encouraging people to apply via their websites. Hiring poster in shop window in Exeter, Devon. Kate Duffy/Insider

I visit Devon a couple of times a year, but I had never seen so many job advertisements until my most recent trip. Overlooking Paignton Beach from the pier, Devon. Getty Images

Some cafes had signs reminding customers to be kind to workers because they’re short staffed. Staff shortage poster Kate Duffy/Insider

One day, I took a steam train from a small town called Paignton to Kingswear, a village with a harbor. A steam locomotive pulling away from Kingswear, Devon, (over the river from Dartmouth) on the way to Paignton Getty Images

But even the office at the steam train station had a poster saying it was closed because it didn’t have enough staff to keep it open. Staff shortage poster Kate Duffy/Insider

After getting off the steam train, I hopped on a ferry to Dartmouth, which is in the South Hams district on the south coast of Devon. Dartmouth, River Dart, Devon, England. Getty Images

Dartmouth was flooded with hiring notices and labor shortage signs. Some stores were looking for as many as three employees. Hiring poster Kate Duffy/Insider

Cafes and restaurants were on the hunt for staff, especially as the school holidays brought more tourists to the seaside town. Vacancy sign in a restaurant in Dartmouth. Kate Duffy/Insider

“The South Hams, along with the rest of the country, is having problems with recruiting staff in some local businesses,” Cllr Hilary Bastone, South Hams District Council’s executive member for economy, told Insider. Recruiting sign. Kate Duffy/Insider

The pandemic, Brexit, the regional housing crisis, and national supply chain issues have had an impact on the local workforce. This resulted in issues when hiring “much-needed staff” and triggering “a perfect storm for local businesses,” Bastone told Insider. Dusk at Dartmouth harbor in Devon. Getty Images

Bastone said that although retail and hospitality are struggling to hire staff, the South Hams has one of the lowest employment rates in the UK, standing at 2.9%, compared with 5% nationally. Hiring poster in the window of a shop in Devon. Kate Duffy/Insider

I came across many shops that were closed up. The clothes shop below had shut in August and was still empty. Closed-up shop in Dartmouth, Devon. Kate Duffy/Insider

Other stores had advertisements saying they were available to rent out. Store up for let in Dartmouth, Devon. Kate Duffy/Insider