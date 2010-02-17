Get Ready To See Way More Of This Face On CNBC

CNBC viewers may have noticed a new talking head today in a segment about Simon Properties’ buyout offer for General Growth.



That would be crack FT Alphaville reporter Stacy-Marie Ishmael.

Fans of the site know she’s ridiculously knowledgeable, and she’s obviously great on camera, so with the WSJ and CNBC moving further apart — leaving FT to fill the void — she’ll likely be on a lot more.



