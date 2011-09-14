STACY KEIBLER: Meet The Former Professional Wrestling Diva Who's Now Dating George Clooney

AP Images



Stacey Keibler, former WWF Wrestler, has been linked to silver fox George Clooney recently.Keibler got her start as one of the first ever Baltimore Ravens cheerleaders, was one of the faces of professional wrestling for years, and has tried her hand at modelling and acting.

After falling off the radar for a bit, she’s back, with Clooney. Maybe she thinks it will jump star her career like all the other lovely ladies Clooney has dated.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.