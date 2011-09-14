STACY KEIBLER: Meet The Former Professional Wrestling Diva Who's Now Dating George Clooney

Stacey Keibler, former WWF Wrestler, has been linked to silver fox George Clooney recently.Keibler got her start as one of the first ever Baltimore Ravens cheerleaders, was one of the faces of professional wrestling for years, and has tried her hand at modelling and acting.

After falling off the radar for a bit, she’s back, with Clooney. Maybe she thinks it will jump star her career like all the other lovely ladies Clooney has dated.

Stacy Keibler has been a performer ever since she was small. She started taking dance classes when she was three, and she was one of the first ever Baltimore Ravens Cheerleaders

But it was in 1999 when Keibler got her start in wrestling

Keibler tried out for the Nitro Girls, and defeated 300 other girls for a spot on this WCW dance team.

Later that year, Stacy made her in ring debut at Bash At The Beach:

In 2001, WWF bought WCW, and Stacy made her WWF debut on Smackdown! when a wrestler brought her into the ring to distract the other

Stacy was even on the WWF's very own CD

And for a while she was the personal assistant for Vince McMahon

In August 2002 she made her debut on Raw where she managed Scott Steiner and Test

In that same year, Keibler won WWF Babe Of The Year

During her last season with WWF, Stacy joined forces with Rosey and the Hurricane, as the defended their World Tag Team Championship

In 2006, Keibler asked for time off to perform in the second season of Dancing With The Stars. She made it to the final episode where she was eliminated

She been named to Maxim's Hot 100 list several times, but has declined two invitations to be on Playboy

Her acting career began in 2007 on ABC's What About Brian. She's also has small roles in Bubble Boy and Pecker

Since then, she's made small appearances on other sitcoms, and hosted shows like Maxim's Celebrity Beach Watch on E!

And most recently, she's been linked to silver fox George Clooney. For this, she is working her way back into the spotlight

Maybe she'll come back as an Eagles Cheerleader

