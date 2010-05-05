All-Star Investors Plow $6 Million In Stack Overflow, Q&A Site For Programmers

Question-and-answer site for programmers Stack Overflow has raised $6 million from a group of investors including Union Square Ventures, Ron Conway, Chris Dixon, Caterina Fake, and Joshua Schachter, ReadWriteWeb reports.



The New York City based startup has become an extremely popular resource for coders in the just 18 months since it launched. According to ReadWriteWeb, the site has over 7 million monthly unique visitors and is already profitable on the strength of advertising and a service for job listings.

There is only so much room to scale a site aimed solely at coders, of course. Stack Overflow plans to use the money to launch more sites with similarly narrow focus in several other verticals.

Click here for more on Stack Overflow and 19 other hot NYC startups →

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.