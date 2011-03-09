Stack Overflow Changes Name To Stack Exchange, Raises Another $12 Million

Stack Overflow Co-Founder and CEO Joel Spolsky

Stack Overflow, the most popular Q&A site for programmers, officially changed its name to Stack Exchange to reflect the fact that it’s now a network of Q&A site across many verticals—and oh yes, they just raised another $12 million, adding Spark Capital and Index Ventures as investors, CEO Joel Spolsky announced in a characteristically hilarious blog post.Q&A is a really hot area all of a sudden. And while Quora is busy adding to its hype, less-talked-about Stack Exchange is busy adding numbers, like new users and new verticals.



Unlike Quora which is very bloggy and has tons of opinion, albeit reasonable and well-informed, Stack Exchange is all about facts and precise answers to precise questions. The quality and narrowness of the question helps it be on top of long tail Google queries, and its many verticals make it easy to monetise. Stack Overflow for example has a popular job board which ties naturally into the site as Stack Overflow reputation has become a big yardstick for evaluating programmers.

Incidentally, it seems London-based Index Ventures is increasingly investing with Union Square Ventures. They’re already co-investors in Etsy and SoundCloud. Boston-based Spark Capital (co-investor in Tumblr, Twitter and Boxee) is often jokingly referred to as “Union Square North”—is Index now “Union Square East”?

