Wait Until You See This Office With Super Mario Themed Bathrooms And An Xbox Alcove

Last week, we went downtown to the offices of Stack Exchange, the headquarters for a network of question-and-answer websites on topics in many different fields, each site covering a specific topic, where questions, answers, and users are subject to a reputation award process.
The office is awesome. Located in the Financial District of Manhattan, just blocks away from the Stock Exchange, the Stack Exchange office is fun, colourful and full of personality.
From the hot meals served up each day in the kitchen, to the video game room, to the Super Mario themed bathrooms, we were pretty impressed with their office space. So are the people who work there; some of them even told us what they loved best about it.
Oh, and wait til you see the view!
'We all eat lunch together each day which is both fun and a valuable tool for collaboration outside normal working conditions.'
'From our whiteboard-walled alcoves to the window seats along our cafe bar, it makes it so much easier to get to know your coworkers when there are spaces to sit and strike up a conversation.'
Naturally, the poster is on the walls of the Xbox room. 'Sometimes we play during lunch, or if we need a quick 5 minute break,' an employee told us.
