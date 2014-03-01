Here's The Incredible Lunch Employees At New York Startup Stack Exchange Eat Every Day

Madeline Stone/Business Insider Phil Sireci and Shanna Sobel in the Stack Exchange kitchen.

We’ve heard a lot about the crazy perks tech startups offer their employees.

But at Stack Exchange, a Financial District-based startup that hosts a network of question-and-answer sites, chefs Phil Sireci and Shanna Sobel serve up some amazing meals that top them all.

From company favourite “breakfast for lunch” to gourmet duck l’orange, Sireci and Sobel make sure that no Stacker is ever left hungry or unsatisfied.

“The good thing about this place is that it’s not really lunch. We cook dinner that just happens to be at lunchtime,” Sireci said to Business Insider. “I look at this as a special every day.”

We took a lunchtime trip to Stack Exchange to meet Sireci and Sobel. We were blown away by what they’re doing in this startup’s kitchen.

