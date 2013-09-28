Actress Stacey Dash Admits 'I Voted For Obama Because He's Black,' Says Administration Is 'A Bunch Of Bullies'

Larry Busacca/Getty The ‘Clueless’ actress has a lot to say on politics.

“Clueless” actress Stacey Dash has plenty to say when it comes to the current Obama

administration.

The 46-year-old actress — who was an outspoken supporter of Mitt Romney in 2012 but actually supported Barack Obama four years earlier — admits to Fox News

“I didn’t know anything about [Obama] when I voted for him in 2008. My choice to do so was purely because he was black.”

“Naively, I thought he would be the right person for the job but unfortunately it didn’t turn out that way,” she continued. “Obama had the opportunity to really unite this country in such a profound way, but instead he has done the opposite. We are so divided right now, everything has become about race, more than I’ve ever known in my lifetime.”

Dash is currently upset that Attorney General Eric Holder is challenging Louisiana’s state voucher system on the basis of desegregation policies.

She tells Fox, “I just think it’s absurd. The natural evolution of a well-educated populous is integration, and for them to deny a child a better education because of the colour of their skin is ludicrous and defeating the purpose.”

Dash, who also appeared in Kanye West’s “All Falls Down” video, adds, “This is proof to me that this administration is a bunch of bullies. They need to drop these charges.”

“The school system has become a part of this huge government machine, governed by people who aren’t close to the situation,” contends Dash. “That’s why I’m a Republican. I believe in small government … The government is just too big and we have to make it smaller, people are getting lost.”

