Controversial commentator Stacey Dash is out at Fox News

Stacey Dash and the Fox News Channel have parted ways.

FNC decided not to renew Dash’s contract, an FNC representative told Business Insider on Monday. The rep pointed out that Dash had not appeared on the network since September.

NPR Media Correspondent David Folkenflik broke the news on Twitter Friday.

Dash, a Donald Trump supporter, served as a contributor to FNC since 2014, and is known for expressing her controversial views with strong language. The network had previously suspended her in 2015 for profanity after she said that President Barack Obama “didn’t give a s–t” about terrorism.

Last year, she once again found herself in the middle of controversy when she expressed doubt around the lack of ethnic diversity at the Oscars, and called for an end to the BET awards and Black History Month.

Dash is best known for playing Cher’s (Alicia Silverstone) best friend in the 1995 movie “Clueless.” She has also held roles on the TV comedies “The Game” and “Single Ladies.”

In addition to Dash, FNC reportedly decided not to renew contributor contracts for longtime political commentator George Will and Republican strategist Ed Rollins.

A representative for Dash didn’t immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment.

