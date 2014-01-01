Two People Stabbed At N.Y. Port Authority Bus Terminal

Two men were injured Tuesday night in a stabbing inside New York’s Port Authority bus terminal, CBS Local is reporting.

The station was placed on lockdown following the incident, with no one being allowed in or out.

From Pix 11:

The attack happened at about 8:30 p.m. just blocks from the crowded Times Square New Year’s Eve celebration. Police are looking for a suspect described as a Hispanic man wearing fatigues.

Police told AP that two people were slashed in the station’s main concourse.

The New York Daily News reported the incident stemmed from an apparent fight which broke out inside a station bathroom. The two injured were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to CBS.

The New York Times reports:

The police were searching for a male suspect who fled the station, but no arrest had been made by about 11 p.m., said Joseph Pentangelo, a spokesman for the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey. He said the weapon had not been recovered, but described the injuries as “lacerations rather than stabs.”

A law enforcement official told NBC4 New York the assailant, who appears to be homeless, got into a fight with one or two other men who may also be homeless, before apparently slashing them with a box cutter.

