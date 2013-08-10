A Florida Man Was Allegedly Stabbed In A Fight At A McDonald's Drive-Thru

An altercation in a McDonald’s drive-thru led to an alleged stabbing.

Tampa station 10News reports that customer Rebecca Simmons tried to cut another customer, Mohammad Abukhder, in the drive-thru line at a McDonald’s in Riverview, Fla.

The argument became heated, and Abukhder began yelling profanities, the station reports.

Simmons allegedly got out of her car and stabbed the hood of Abukhder’s car, according to police. When he walked over to confront her, she allegedly stabbed him in the buttocks.

Simmons was arrested at the scene. Abukhder’s injury was so minor he didn’t need to go to the hospital, according to 10News.

