STA Travel Group has gone into voluntary administration amid the coronavirus pandemic

STA Travel Group has collapsed into voluntary administration.

It comes after the collapse of its Swiss-based parent company STA Travel Holding AG.

Deloitte’s Jason Tracy and Timothy Norman were appointed as administrators, with the company telling customers that they are unable to provide cash refunds.

Travel agent STA Travel Group has gone into voluntary administration.

It comes after the collapse of the travel group’s Swiss-based parent company STA Travel Holding AG, which filed for insolvency.

STA operates online travel agent services and 27 outlets in Australia, with Deloitte’s Jason Tracy and Timothy Norman appointed as administrators on August 21.

In a statement to Business Insider Australia, Tracy said “COVID-19 has brought the travel industry in Australia close to a standstill.”

“The collapse of STA Travel in Australia and NZ is certainly related to trading conditions caused by the pandemic, and has been preceded by its Swiss holding company recently filing for insolvency,” he said.

“We are undertaking an urgent assessment of the financial position of the Group’s business to consider options that may be available, including engaging with any other appointed insolvency practitioners to the Swiss Group to determine if a global restructure or business sale might be achieved.”

In a document answering frequently asked questions that customers may have, Deloitte highlighted the complexity of STA Travel Group as it operates as a global business.

“Customer deposits, for example, are in many cases not held in Australia, and third party companies overseas are also involved,” it said. “This is a challenging situation, and the administrators are investigating possible options (if any) available to customers to allow them to recover any prepaid bookings or continue their travel plans.”

Since all Australian STA stores and its call centre closed before Deloitte was appointed, “access to STA personnel is not possible.” In the meantime, Deloitte suggested that affected customers should reach out to airlines or hotels about their bookings.

“In the interim, customers holding bookings should contact their airline, hotel or tour operator regarding the status of their bookings,” Deloitte added. “You can also consider contacting your credit card provider if travel bookings were paid by credit card.”

Deloitte added in its FAQ document that it is “not in the position to offer any cash refunds” or honour any credit for cancelled trips.

“We appreciate this will be a stressful time for all involved, and in particular customers and employees,” Tracy added. “We will be communicating with them as soon as possible as we assess and understand the situation, and options going forward.”

STA going into administration comes after fellow travel agent Flight Centre announced the closure of 100 stores in March due to uncertainty around the coronavirus pandemic. It later revealed that 70% of its workers were either put on stand down, furloughed, or made redundant.

