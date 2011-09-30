ST. VLADIMIR: Russian Sect Prays To Putin

Photo: AP

In a village just east of Moscow, in a dilapidated white building, hagged old woman pray to their patron saint: Russia’s prime minister, Vladimir Putin.Der Speigel reports that the building known as “The Church of Russian Resurrection” is home to a group of Orthodox Russian Christians who believe that Putin is a Resurrection of St. Paul. Their leader, Mother Fotina, considers herself as a reincarnation of Joan of Arc. Though she’s aware of Putin’s past involvement with the KGB, who dismantled a number of churches during the Soviet-era, she say that he has since been visited by the Holy Ghost and “ruled wisely, just like the Apostle did.”



However, Mother Fotina isn’t the only one who seems to treat Putin as a saint.

57 per cent of Russians apparently notice signs of a Putin cult around the country. Recently, figures ranging from Russia’s chief rabbi to deputy chief of the Kremlin, Vladislav Surkow have proclaimed Putin as a being sent by God to rule.

Indeed, in Putin’s home town of St Petersburg, posters have appeared depicting the man as an angel.

So, did this praying have anything to do with Putin’s decision to run for the Russian presidency again?

