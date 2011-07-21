Steve Schwarzman Was At A Crazy Party In St. Tropez Where Grace Jones Got Tackled By A Topless Party Crasher

Goga Ashkenazi (centre) hosted the party where Schwarzman and model Victoria Silvstedt.

Photo: Wikipedia

Blackstone’s Steve Schwarzman, who has decamped to France (for the time being at least) was hanging out in St. Tropez recently.All was well and fun and he was attending a nice dinner party thrown by businesswoman and international social scenester, Goga Ashkenazi, at her villa, according to the New York Post.



Goga (who is pals with Prince Andrew and gave birth to a baby fathered by Kazakh billionaire Timur Kulibayev, “who controls the country’s oil industry,”) first hosted a dinner for 350 people.

But the party really started when another 200 people joined for the after-party, a “topless crasher” basically tackled Grace Jones.

“Grace Jones performed in a black thong when a young woman, who guests described as a “party crasher,” jumped onstage and ripped off her top to “grind” with the rock goddess, before the intruder was “escorted out by security,” the Post says.

Goga, a financier herself, hangs out with bankers all the time, and they are often guests at her parties. Earlier this year, she “scored another few quick millions by cashing out of the Kazakh gold company she helped launch ahead of its $1.2 billion flotation,” the Telegraph reported.

Also in St. Tropez around that time, spotted at well-known restaurant, George Soros.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.