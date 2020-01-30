I stayed at New York City's top-rated hotel, which charges up to $35,000 per night and has an iconic cocktail bar that was featured in 'Gossip Girl.' Here's what it was like.

Katie Warren/Business Insider The St. Regis New York exudes glamour.

The best hotel in New York City is the St. Regis, an iconic 116-year-old luxury hotel right off Fifth Avenue, according to US News & World Report.

The ranking is based on an analysis of industry awards, hotel star ratings, and user ratings, and then sorted by hotel class and average TripAdvisor ratings. According to the publication, the St. Regis earned the top spot thanks to its “high level of customer service” and “perfect combination of old-world glamour and modern conveniences.”

Opened in 1904, the hotel was built by businessman, real-estate developer, and investor John Jacob Astor, who was one of the wealthiest and most high-profile people to die in the sinking of the Titanic in 1912.

The St. Regis New York is owned by the Qatar Investment Authority, which bought the hotel for $US310 million in 2019. The hotel is still operated by Marriott.

The hotel’s iconic cocktail lounge, King Cole Bar, has hosted famous guests including Marilyn Monroe and John Lennon. Artist Salvador Dali lived at the St. Regis for months at a time.

I recently spent a night at the St. Regis to figure out why it’s the best hotel in New York City. Here’s what it was like.

Katie Warren/Business Insider A view of the St. Regis New York in Manhattan.

The five-star Manhattan hotel nabbed the top spot thanks to its “high level of customer service” and “perfect combination of old-world glamour and modern conveniences.”

The St. Regis, which has been a New York City landmark since 1988, beat out other high-end hotels that include the Beekman, Baccarat Hotel, and the Lotte New York Palace.

US News & World Report’s ranking is based on an analysis of industry awards, hotel star ratings, and user ratings, and then sorted by hotel class and average TripAdvisor ratings.

In operation since 1904, the St. Regis was built by John Jacob Astor, who was one of the richest men in America at the time. Astor was one of the most high-profile and wealthy passengers to die in the sinking of the Titanic in 1912.

In addition to its 171 rooms and 67 suites, the St. Regis has 31 private residences and an exclusive residence club.

On a recent January late afternoon, I took the train up to Midtown Manhattan, where the St. Regis is located.

Katie Warren/Business Insider

The 20-story hotel is on 55th Street and 5th Avenue, meaning it’s only about four blocks from Central Park and just around the corner from luxury boutiques like Valentino and Coach.

In fact, high-end jeweller Harry Winston occupies the corner retail space in the St. Regis.

Although it overlooks Fifth Avenue, the St. Regis’ main entrance is on 55th Street, right across the street from Ralph Lauren’s notoriously hard-to-get-into Polo Bar.

Katie Warren/Business Insider

Smartly attired doormen stand in front of the entrance underneath a regal black-and-gold canopy. Looking at the main entrance and facade, it wasn’t hard to see why the hotel was declared a New York City landmark.

I stepped through the gilded revolving doors into the hotel …

Katie Warren/Business Insider

… and found myself standing in the most beautiful hotel lobby I’ve ever seen.

Katie Warren/Business Insider

From the glossy marble floors to the elegant chandeliers and gilded walls, I felt like I was inside a museum – or the Chateau de Versailles.

Adjacent to the check-in counter was a concierge booth that was staffed whenever I passed it.

Katie Warren/Business Insider

The St. Regis is also known for its 24-hour personal butler service. The butler’s signature services include a beverage service on arrival, unpacking and packing luggage, and garment pressing, but they can also assist with anything from picking out gifts to choosing a book to read.

The hotel also has a Bentley car service that offers free drop-offs within a 10-block radius of the hotel.

Unfortunately, the hotel’s check-in system was down when I arrived at about 4:40 p.m., for which the front desk agent apologised profusely.

Katie Warren/Business Insider

I was told it would be about a 20-minute wait and offered a complimentary cocktail at the hotel’s cocktail bar while I waited.

After I handed off my bag at the check-in counter, an employee escorted me past the hotel’s restaurant to the bar, which also has a separate street entrance.

The King Cole Bar is a cosy yet sophisticated cocktail bar that claims to be the birthplace of the Bloody Mary — but here, it’s called the Red Snapper.

Katie Warren/Business Insider

The wood-paneled walls and candlelit tables gave the bar a cosy vibe, but it was still clearly a high-end establishment.

I could see why it was chosen as one of the filming locations for the hit CW show “Gossip Girl.”

People sitting at the bar had Louis Vuitton shopping bags on the floor next to them. Two women and a man to my left, who I’d estimate to be in their 40s, were discussing Broadway shows and the bankruptcy of upscale department store Barneys New York.

I’m not a big fan of Bloody Marys, so I ordered a Jazz Me Blues cocktail that comprised pear-flavored Grey Goose vodka, Saint Germain, and Champagne.

Katie Warren/Business Insider

It was refreshing, but I felt like it was somewhat simple and not worth the $US26 I would have paid for it if it weren’t for the hotel’s check-in system troubles.

The drinks were definitely on the pricey side: Most cocktails were $US26, and the signature St. Regis New York Cocktail with Dom Perignon, Hennessy Paradis, and Grand Marnier 100 cost a whopping $US190.

A glass of red wine averaged about $US28, although one went for $US52 per glass and $US400 per bottle.

The King Cole Bar is known for the massive mural by Maxfield Parrish that stretches along the wall behind the bar.

Katie Warren/Business Insider

I sipped my cocktail, snacked on the cheese crisps they’d brought to the table, and continued to eavesdrop on the conversations around me.

After a wait that was closer to 40 minutes than 20, I got a call informing me that my room was ready – and that I’d gotten an upgrade. I picked up my key card from the front desk and then headed to the elevators.

Although my luggage had already been taken up, the front desk agent asked if I’d like her to escort me and my companion to the room. I instinctively said “sure!” before quickly changing my mind and assuring her we could find the room on our own. But I noticed that she didn’t show the briefest hesitation to do a task that I saw as unnecessary yet courteous.

At this point, despite the wait, I already felt assured that my happiness was the top priority of the hotel staff.

The elevators at the St. Regis, with their gilded exterior doors and interior wood paneling, evoke a different era.

Katie Warren/Business Insider

I hovered my key card over a touchless sensor inside the elevator to gain access to the 12th floor.

The 12th floor hallway was painted in muted shades of pink with gilded light fixtures.

Katie Warren/Business Insider

It had a very romantic vibe.

The doors to the rooms are glossy black with golden handles and numbered placards.

Katie Warren/Business Insider

The St. Regis uses a contactless card system, so I just had to hover my key card in front of the sensor and the door unlocked.

Although I had booked a Superior room, the hotel upgraded us to a Deluxe room after their mishap with the check-in system. I wasn’t sure what the difference would be.

I stepped into the room and found myself in a small entryway, with the bathroom to the left and the bedroom straight ahead of me.

Katie Warren/Business Insider

The entryway was adorned with glossy black-and-white tiles.

Katie Warren/Business Insider

To the right was a spacious closet with a safe, an ironing board and an iron, and a note offering a complimentary shoe shine.

Katie Warren/Business Insider

About five minutes after I checked in, as I was snapping away photos of the room, our butler knocked on the door to introduce himself.

His name was Israel and he had an exceedingly warm, welcoming demeanour that made me feel like his number one goal in life was to make our stay as enjoyable as possible. He said we could page him for anything at anytime with the black button in the room.

To the left of the entryway was the bathroom, which comes with dual marble vanities …

Katie Warren/Business Insider

… and a deep soaking tub. There were plenty of fluffy white towels and two bathrobes provided.

Katie Warren/Business Insider

There was also a walk-in steam shower.

Katie Warren/Business Insider

When I took a shower later that evening, I found the water pressure and temperature to be optimal.

The St. Regis offers Remede bath products and Crest mouthwash.

Katie Warren/Business Insider

There was also a ring holder.

After briefly wondering why there was a remote nestled in among the bath products, I realised there was a TV in the mirror, which I found to be a very exciting feature.

Katie Warren/Business Insider

You could watch the news or a TV show while getting ready at the sink, or even from the bathtub – the possibilities!

The room itself was decorated in a lavish, classical style, with neutral beige and gold tones and navy blue accents.

Katie Warren/Business Insider

The 12-foot ceiling and elaborate chandelier gave the room an opulent feel. After touching the walls, I realised they were covered not in wallpaper, but in panels of silk.

The Deluxe rooms at the St. Regis are 450 square feet, which I’m pretty sure is almost the size of my one-bedroom Brooklyn apartment.

A flat screen TV was mounted on the wall above what I initially thought was a dresser but is actually a concealed minibar.

Katie Warren/Business Insider

The minibar included an extensive array of sparkling water, soda, Starbucks coffee, liquor, Champagne, wine, and juice.

Katie Warren/Business Insider

There was also a collection of snacks such as chocolate bars, nuts, M&Ms, and gluten-free potato chips, as well as some hygiene essentials like deodorant.

Katie Warren/Business Insider

The cheapest items on the minibar menu were the nuts and M&Ms, which were $US8. The small bottle of Grey Goose was $US60, and the Champagne was $US75.

Even a bottle of Corona was $US13, so I steered clear of the minibar for the sake of my wallet.

The Deluxe room came with a spacious sitting area that could easily seat four people.

Katie Warren/Business Insider

I was pleasantly surprised to see an impressive spread of welcome snacks awaiting us on the coffee table.

Katie Warren/Business Insider

There were three types of cheese, macarons, and fresh blackberries, blueberries, raspberries, and strawberries.

There was also a small bowl of St. Regis-branded chocolates — both milk and dark.

Katie Warren/Business Insider

On a side table was even more fresh fruit — grapes, an apple, and a banana — as well as some silverware, napkins, and small plates.

Katie Warren/Business Insider

I tried a little bit of everything. The berries weren’t as ripe or sweet as they could be (it is wintertime, after all), but the cheese and macarons were delightful.

I also found a personalised welcome letter from the hotel’s marketing manager.

Katie Warren/Business Insider

I went to take a look at the room service menu that was placed on the stately leather-topped desk.

Katie Warren/Business Insider

The St. Regis is a five-star hotel in one of the world’s most expensive cities, but somehow I was still astounded by the room service prices.

Katie Warren/Business Insider

For breakfast, a Belgian waffle cost $US32, and an omelette was $US30. A lox bagel was $US36. Even cold cereal will cost you $US18.

Perhaps most astounding was a sliced avocado for $US16. I closed the room service menu, thinking I would most likely not be indulging.

On top of each nightstand was the black button used to page the butler.

Katie Warren/Business Insider

There was also a Bose alarm clock and sound system.

The view from the window was nothing special; I seemed to be looking into some offices.

Katie Warren/Business Insider

After hanging out in the room for a while, we went out to dinner nearby, and when we came back to the room, it had been treated with the evening turndown service.

Katie Warren/Business Insider

The shades were closed, the Bose sound system was playing calming instrumental music, the TV had been turned toward the bed, and a set of slippers in a cloth bag was placed on either side of the bed.

A bottle of water and a drinking glass were placed on each side table.

Katie Warren/Business Insider

There was also a tray set on the bed in case I wanted a shoe-shine service, complete with a cloth shoe bag.

Katie Warren/Business Insider

The shoe shining is done overnight, so guests can just leave their shoes in the bag outside their door before they go to sleep.

Neither of us opted for a shoe shining, but the next morning, my companion changed his mind and asked a passing employee in the hallway about the service. The employee said it was done overnight, so we shrugged it off – no big deal.

But when we came back to our room half an hour later, the employee was there and said he hadn’t realised we were checking out today and that of course he could shine the shoes right away.

He took my companion’s boots right there and returned them within 20 minutes, right before we were set to check out.

The bed was one of the most comfortable I’ve ever slept in.

Katie Warren/Business Insider

It probably had something to do with the 300 thread count linens and the feather down comforter.

I awoke the next morning feeling exceedingly well rested and opened the curtains to find a gloomy, rainy day.

Katie Warren/Business Insider

Although the glass doors opened to a balcony, they only opened a crack and the desk was set directly in front of them, so the balcony was clearly not meant to be used.

Because it’s hard for me to face the world without drinking coffee first, I bit the bullet and ordered some via room service.

Katie Warren/Business Insider

My companion ordered some green tea, and the total came out to $US31.41 – definitely the most I’ve ever spent on coffee and tea.

I took a morning bubble bath while I drank my coffee.

Katie Warren/Business Insider

The bathtub is deeper and more spacious than it looks, and it filled up very quickly. You can also close the drain so that the water fills all the way to the rim.

After my bath, I decided to check out the rest of the hotel.

Katie Warren/Business Insider

Just off the main lobby is the Cognac Room, where guests can have a quiet cup of tea, coffee, or whiskey.

The hotel’s main restaurant is Astor Court, which serves international cuisine and has a smart-casual dress code.

Katie Warren/Business Insider

It’s open daily for breakfast, lunch, afternoon tea, and dinner.

Afternoon tea, served from 3 to 5 p.m., is $US65 per person and includes a selection of tea sandwiches, scones, and desserts.

The dinner menu includes items like Butternut Squash and Champagne Risotto for $US32, Roasted Halibut for $US50, and Filet Mignon and Scallops for $US62. One of the specials is an Osetra Caviar Service for $US495.

On the 19th floor is the St. Regis Athletic Club, which is open 24 hours a day to all guests.

Katie Warren/Business Insider

It seemed to have a comprehensive array of cardio equipment, free weights, and even a Peloton bike.

Katie Warren/Business Insider

A Peloton retails for about $US2,245.

The addition of the gym came during the St. Regis’ 2013 renovation, during which the guest rooms and suites were also refurbished and the lobby was renovated.

The fitness centre offered both chilled and room temperature bottled water, fresh fruits, headphones, and chilled towels.

Katie Warren/Business Insider

There was also a locker room, shower, and vanity.

Katie Warren/Business Insider

In the level below the lobby, the St. Regis has its own florist, beauty salon and spa, and several displays showcasing the hotel’s history and famous visitors.

Katie Warren/Business Insider

After exploring the rest of the hotel, I went back to the room and laid in the cloud-like bed for a few more minutes, wishing I never had to leave it.

Our check-out time was noon, but we took a chance and called the front desk to ask if we might be able to check out a little later since we’d had to wait to check in the night before. Without hesitating, they gave us a late check-out time of 1 p.m, so we got to enjoy the room a little longer.

After my night at the St. Regis New York, it was clear that the hotel’s top-notch service is what sets it apart.

Katie Warren/Business Insider

While the rooms were beautiful and the hotel’s Midtown Manhattan location is optimal for both business travellers and tourists, other luxury hotels in the area can say the same.

For me, it was the customer service that defined my stay at the St. Regis. I’ve been lucky enough to stay in the $US18,000-a-night, multiple-room presidential suite at the Ritz-Carlton in Moscow, and while its sheer size and amenities like an in-room sauna were ultra-luxurious, I didn’t feel the same level of welcoming and care that I did at the St. Regis.

Every employee I encountered at the St. Regis greeted me by name and made me feel special, like I was their number one priority. (I couldn’t help but wonder if this this how rich people feel all the time when they go anywhere.)

And although I never paged the butler, it was nice to know there was someone there at every hour of the day and night if I needed something.

The St. Regis New York certainly lived up to its “high level of customer service” as promised in US News & World Report. For those who have the means to drop hundreds or thousands of dollars a night on a hotel – and pay astronomical prices for room service – I can’t imagine there are many places in the city that make you feel better taken care of.

