The Most Expensive Hotel In Aspen Is Launching A Hot New Concept Restaurant

Foodies looking for the newest dining trends will like the new concept restaurant from The St. Regis Aspen Resort and Food & Wine.The Chefs Club will offer a seasonally-inspired menu by the hottest new chefs in the business. This will be the first time that dishes from all of the chef’s on the magazine’s list will be available in one spot.



The restaurant will have an open kitchen so you can see the up-and-coming chefs slicing and dicing.

The restaurant is scheduled to open in June 2012 in conjunction with the annual FOOD & WINE Classic in Aspen. The opening of the restaurant will mark the completion of the resort’s $40 million renovation.

