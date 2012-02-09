Russia's Second Largest City Has Passed A Law That Criminalizes 'Propaganda Of Homosexuality'

Photo: ALEXANDER NEMENOV / AFP

Despite widespread protests and international criticism, St Petersburg, Russia, has banned “public activities aimed at the propaganda of sodomy, lesbianism, bisexuality, and transgender among youth”, Russia Today reports.Under the bill, put forward by Putin’s United Russia, individuals may face fines of 5,000 rubles ($168) while legal entities could face fines of 500,000 rubles ($16,800).



Interestingly, that’s significantly higher than when the bill was introduced last year. At the time, one activist, Nikolai Alexeyev, told the AP, “It theoretically allows the ban of anything anywhere where kids could be present.”

Activists tried to protest the decision but were broken up by Russian police.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.