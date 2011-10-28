ST PAUL'S CHANCELLOR: I Could Imagine Jesus Being Born In The Occupy London Camp

Masked

The Guardian has reported that the former canon chancellor of St Paul’s Cathedral, Reverend Giles Fraser, resigned from his role over the possibility that the Occupy London protesters would be removed by force. In an interview with the paper, Fraser refuses to explicitly support the protest, but makes interesting comments on the cathedral as the location of the protest:



“Ironically the church is a church of the incarnation. That means it has to address things to do with everyday life, including money. Christopher Wren’s forte was not ‘Jesus born in a stable’.

“What the camp does is challenge the church with the problem of the incarnation – that you have God who is grand and almighty, who gets born in a stable. St Paul was a tent maker. If you tried to recreate where Jesus would have been born, for me I could imagine Jesus being born in the camp.”

He also said that he wanted to negotiate with the protesters but was advised not to by legal representatives.

